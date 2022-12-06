Esther Wallace, who was recently staying at Tottenham after moving from Canowindra, was last seen early Wednesday, November 30. A companion said they were separated while hiking at Federal Falls about one kilometre south-west of Mount Canobolas summit, and a vast search has been underway since. "Throughout the search it's been quite rugged and quite difficult up on the mountain ... I can tell you that the search won't continue indefinitely but [we] do make an assessment every day," Chief Inspector Gerard Lawson said.