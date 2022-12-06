Five championships in a row, with only one loss over five years.
The Woodbridge 18s Western Women's Rugby League side will go down as one of the great sides in the competition after clinching another title on Saturday at Kennard Park, Wellington, winning 38-4 over Vipers.
In a side full of individual talent, the most admirable part of the 18s is its ability to play as a team, with players from Young, Forbes, Condobolin, Grenfell, Parkes and everywhere in between.
Leading into the grand final, the girls had hardly completed a training session with some affected by floods and general unavailability.
With so much adversity faced, resilience might've been the key for Woodbridge after the opposition came out of the blocks looking for an upset.
"Vipers came out hard at the start and stuck it to us for a bit," coach Gosper said.
"We held out for a while then got on top at the end in the first half - it was around 16-0 at half-time.
"We just had to keep working, then they came hard at us in the second half too, then we had a player sent off and (had to adjust). It was a good hard game and we just ended up running away with it."
Post-game Vipers coach Martin Power admitted Woodbridge were simply the better side after a dominant undefeated season.
Grenfell-based second-rower Taylor Keppie was the star for her side, finishing with two tries in a sensational performance.
Gosper, who was notably drenched post-game, was delighted with the unbelievable achievement his side was able to achieve after coming through the grades together, with Saturday's win likely to be the last for the group as a whole.
"They're all pretty pumped, it's a good thing for them.
"That's five in a row, a lot of them will move on to other stuff and probably never play together as a group so we're going to get on the bus and party now."
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.