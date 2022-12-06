Cowra Guardian

Woodbridge under 18s defeat Vipers 38-4 in grand final

Lachlan Harper
By Lachlan Harper
Updated December 6 2022 - 3:55pm, first published 3:52pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Woodbridge's champion under 18s side. Picture by Western Women's Rugby League

Five championships in a row, with only one loss over five years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lachlan Harper

Lachlan Harper

Journalist

Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.