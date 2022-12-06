Royce SImmons knows a bit about long journeys.
As a youngster he made the journey from his home town of Gooloogong, population 295, to Sydney to try his luck in the toughest rugby league competition on the planet.
The move proved a successful one with Simmons scaling the heights of the game winning a premiership with the Penrith Panthers and representing Australia on 10 occasions.
This year he made another long trek, returning home to raise funds for Dementia Australia and grassroots rugby league.
Turning what could have been a bleak period of his life into a positive after a dementia diagnosis Simmons set out to walk more than 300km overs 11 days from Gooloogong to Penrith promoting the work of Dementia Australia and giving back to country rugby league.
His walk provided Cowra Junior League a major shortcut which now sees the club $18,000 the better.
The funding windfall comes courtesy of a fundraiser held at the Cowra Bowling Club during the walk.
Cowra Bowling Club president Greg Nicholls this week made a presentation of the funds to Cowra Junior League president Justin Gunn.
Gunn explained $10,500 of the funds will be used to construct an electronic scoreboard at Cowra's River Park.
"Cowra was the only club in Group 10 without an electronic scoreboard," a beaming Gunn said during this week's presentation.
"It would normally take us two to three years to raise that much. He was a great footballer on the field, this shows just he's just a great bloke," Gunn said.
SImmons explained he didn't want to take all of the money raised through his walk out of the country.
"We were raising for Dementia Australia but didn't want take all of the money out of these areas that are struggling, I love rugby league and wanted to leave the money in various towns," he said
"I just supplied the guest speakers, turned up and hopefully the venues raised x amount and gave it back to junior rugby league. Here it was easy as the bowling club sponsor the juniors anyway."
Further funds raised will be used to replace Cowra Magpies Juniors equipment damaged during the November 14, 2022 Cowra flood.
Simmons was joined for the first section of his walk from Gooloogong to Cowra by another local rugby league success story, Andrew Farrar, who played with the Canterbury Bulldogs and also represented Australia.
NSW Origin coach Brad Fittler joined the two for the 43.6km leg between Gooloogong and Cowra before all three attended a training camp with the Cowra Magpies and the bowling club fundraiser.
Simmons never played at River Park playing rugby union as a junior in Canowindra before playing league for Cowra High from Year 7 to Year 10 in a side that lost just two games in four years.
"We were a real good side," he said.
He then played first grade league for Cowra before making the move to Sydney.
At the end of 1977 he unsuccessfully trialled for St George before trying to breakthrough again in 1980.
Simmons owes his big break to his mother who was on hand to pick up the phone when Penrith came calling.
"(At Souths) my first trial game, I was in a fifth grade game," Simmons said.
"Barry Rushworth was coaching Lithgow Workies at the time and Penrith rang him and asked if there were any good players in Group 10 and he mentioned my name.
"They rung mum and she said 'he's down trialling for souths'. They came and watched the fifth grade game and asked if I could come the next week and trial with Penrith."
Not content to wait Simmons made the bold move of pointing out to the club that he had noticed they were trialling the next day.
"I said I'll come tomorrow," Simmons said.
It proved the right move.
"I went out the next day and ended up playing in a first grade game hooking against George Peponis who was the Australian hooker at the time," he said.
Four weeks later he signed with the Panthers, a club he remained with his entire career.
Cowra Council and Craig Smith from Country Auto Doors have donated their time and resources to install the scoreboard.
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
