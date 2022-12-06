'Caring for Cowra' returns

The support from the Cowra community and small businesses has grown.- Lyn Sharkey
THE Cowra Real Estate 'Caring for Cowra' Christmas gift campaign is back again, ready to help the families of our local community, in partnership with the Salvation Army.
This annual drive has been run by Cowra Real Estate for the past eight years.
Each year, since the first Christmas gift campaign back in 2013 started by Ross and Lyn Sharkey, the number of donations has steadily increased to be in the hundreds now.
The donated toys and vouchers are provided to our local Salvation Army, who are involved in bringing hope to members of our local community who may be experiencing hardship.
"We have a strong partnership with the Salvation Army which has formed the foundation of our gift campaign to help get behind disadvantaged families in the local community and assist in brightening their Christmas," Principal Lyn Sharkey said.
"It is heartening to see that with every year, the support from the Cowra community and small businesses has grown."
Principal Stephen Haslam, who has now been involved for four years, said: "Our local children and families remain at the heart of this campaign".
"Now, more than ever before, it's so important to continue our tradition of giving.
"It really is a simple way to put a smile on the face of someone who might otherwise go without this Christmas."
The 'Caring for Cowra' Christmas gift campaign is an absolute highlight on the Cowra Real Estate annual event calendar.
With the support of our local community, together, we can help bring joy to our Cowra children and families at Christmas.
Children who may otherwise miss out on opening a gift, simply because their families can't afford it can do so.
If you would like to be involved in this great campaign and donate a gift or voucher, the opportunity is now. Cowra Real Estate have their 'Caring for Cowra' Christmas tree up and are ready to take your donations with the team delivering all donations received to the Salvation Army on December 16.
Cowra Real Estate is looking forward to working with the local community and the Salvation Army again to bring joy to Cowra, one person at a time.
For more information, call the Cowra Real Estate team on 02 6341 1311 or email info@cowrarealestate.com
