'Caring for Cowra' returns

Updated December 6 2022 - 3:37pm, first published 12:00pm
Cowra Real Estate is getting into the spirit of the "Caring for Cowra" Christmas campaign. Photo supplied.

The support from the Cowra community and small businesses has grown.

- Lyn Sharkey

THE Cowra Real Estate 'Caring for Cowra' Christmas gift campaign is back again, ready to help the families of our local community, in partnership with the Salvation Army.

