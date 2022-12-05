The beautiful garden grounds of Cliff and Kay Dykes, River Park Road was the venue for the Cowra Garden Club's Annual Evening Christmas meeting and party on Thursday, December 1.
A wonderful attendance of Cowra Garden Club Members and guests enjoyed wandering around throughout the dusk setting to view the attractive garden of hosts Cliff and Kay Dykes.
During the evening compered by President Heather Kiely, Garden Club Members Alan Bush, Sharon Koen and Kay Dykes presented cheques for $500.00 to Cowra Salvation Army, Cowra St. Vincent de Paul, Cowra Community Chest and The Oncology Ward at Cowra Health Service .
These funds were the proceeds from the very successful Cowra Garden Club's Open Gardens weekend in October.
President Kiely thanked her hard working committee for their efforts in 2022 especially during the Garden Club Open Gardens, and wished for everyone to enjoy the Festive Season, stay safe and appreciation to Cliff and Kay Dykes providing their garden for the Christmas evening.
The Cowra Garden Club will recess to meet again Thursday, February 23, 2023.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.