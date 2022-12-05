Cowra Guardian

Money presented to local organisations

By Carole Doyle
Updated December 6 2022 - 12:33pm, first published 8:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The beautiful garden grounds of Cliff and Kay Dykes, River Park Road was the venue for the Cowra Garden Club's Annual Evening Christmas meeting and party on Thursday, December 1.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.