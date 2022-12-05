Cowra Guardian

$10.2 million Cowra Hospital redevelopment moves ahead

Updated December 5 2022 - 1:44pm, first published 1:30pm
Work to deliver the new $110.2 million Cowra Hospital will commence in the coming weeks, with the early works contractor appointed for the new state-of-the-art health facility.

