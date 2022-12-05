Work to deliver the new $110.2 million Cowra Hospital will commence in the coming weeks, with the early works contractor appointed for the new state-of-the-art health facility.
Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke has unveiled the latest designs for the hospital redevelopment marking a significant milestone in the delivery of the new purpose-built health facility for the Cowra community.
"This is an exciting announcement for the Cowra community, with early work for the hospital redevelopment to start in the coming weeks, bringing enhanced health services tailored to the needs of our community another step closer," Ms Cooke said.
"New artist impressions showcasing the design for the redevelopment, which will be built on the existing site and provide modernised health services and facilities for patients, staff and the local community.
"We've listened to feedback from staff and the community which has informed the hospital's two-level design, as well as improved access and onsite parking, new landscaped areas and enhanced views from the hospital.
"We're now encouraging the community to view the latest designs, provide their feedback and ask questions at upcoming community information sessions with the project team."
Ms Cooke said the new $110.2 million hospital will deliver:
The redevelopment, and the unique history of the existing hospital is being captured through a detailed photo archival, which will provide a photographic record of the Cowra health service for the local community.
"We're committed to integrating the hospital's rich history and the community's long held connection with the site into the new hospital's Arts and Culture initiatives, which are being developed as part of the redevelopment," Ms Cooke said.
Drop-in community information sessions for the redevelopment will be held at Cowra Civic Centre on Wednesday, December 14, from 12.00pm-1.00pm and 4.30pm-5.30pm.
The community is encouraged to provide feedback on the designs via email, or please contact the project team via phone on 9978 5432 or email HI-Cowra@health.nsw.gov.au or visit cowrahospitalredevelopment.health.nsw.gov.au
Lipman is the enabling works contractor for the redevelopment with main construction works expected to commence in 2023 after early works are completed.
