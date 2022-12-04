Hopefully all roads will lead to Gooloogong Recreation Park Markets at the Gooloogong Park this Sunday, December 11, 2022 from 9am to 1pm.
At the moment roads are open to local light vehicles and the roads seem to be okay if you drive carefully.
The Council has been working on the roads and they are doing a great job.
As these are our Christmas markets and there will be a wide range of gifts available for everyone it will be a fabulous chance to purchase those unique Christmas gifts locally and support this significant event in the Gooloogong calendar.
We invite everyone to come for a nice drive in the country to Gooloogong, check out the stalls, purchase some quality products, listen to the buskers, partake of the various foods including egg and bacon rolls, steak and sausage sandwiches, ice cones, coffee and just enjoy the day.
We welcome back Tony and Karen of Tanks Expresso 2U and they will now be attending for all future markets so come and say 'hello' and enjoy friendly service and their great coffee.
Unfortunately some of our stallholders have been badly affected by the recent flooding and are unable to attend until next year so they can recover and restock items they have lost, we wish them all the best and offer them our support through this tough time in their lives.
Other stalls include cooking, soaps, jewellery, seasonal local vegetables, eggs, honey, olives, woodwork, sewing, jams and produce, plants, bric a brac, candles, kitchenware, toys, garden ornaments and much more.
The Gooloogong P & C will be attending with their fabulous ice cones and Adams Patisserie with their sourdough breads and pastries etc.
We cannot forget the remarkable bric-a-brac stall of the Gooloogong Historical Group where you can pick up a bargain from their wide selection of goods.
Galea's Fruit & Vegetables of Cowra will be attending with a wide range of their fresh fruit and vegetables for your selection and the Hardy Girls from Grenfell will show you how to crack one of their beautiful handmade whips.
There are also things for the children to do with our popular play equipment nearby, face painting and the Dad can test his skills on the exercise equipment located in the park.
We also have a strong indication that local Authoress, Claudia Harrison, will be attending selling her novels and will sign them for you on the day; what a great Christmas gift.
We would like to take this opportunity to wish everyone a Merry Christmas and hopefully a better 2023. This year the weather has really been against us but we appreciate the support of those attending the Gooloogong Recreation Park Markets and all of our loyal stallholders.
We hope to see you and your friends at our markets on Sunday, December 11, 2022.
Mark the date on your calendar and have an enjoyable day out with your friends.
For further information please contact Michele Spicer on 63448291 or Lynne Dowd on 63448350.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.