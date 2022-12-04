Cowra Guardian

Gooloogong Markets just in time for Christmas

By Newsroom
Updated December 5 2022 - 10:34am, first published 10:29am
Gooloogong Markets, December 11

Hopefully all roads will lead to Gooloogong Recreation Park Markets at the Gooloogong Park this Sunday, December 11, 2022 from 9am to 1pm.

Local News

