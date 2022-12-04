Cowra Guardian

Mixed Fours final decided at Cowra Bowling Club

By Bob Morgan
Updated December 5 2022 - 10:28am, first published 10:24am
Secretary Bob Morgan presenting the winner's trophy to Sharen Hubber, Mike Baldwin, Judith Day and Noel Hubber. Photo supplied

At the Cowra Bowling Club on Wednesday, November 30 in Consistency Singles matches Rob Oliver defeated Mick Beath in a very close game and Shane Lauritzen conceded to Alan Anderson.

