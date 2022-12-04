Mixed Fours final decided at Cowra Bowling Club

At the Cowra Bowling Club on Wednesday, November 30 in Consistency Singles matches Rob Oliver defeated Mick Beath in a very close game and Shane Lauritzen conceded to Alan Anderson.
The club also had 28 Social bowlers on the day.
Saturday 3 December
In Consistency Singles matches Nev Connor defeated Noel Hubber.
Marc Eisenhauer defeated Duncan Morgan and Tom Peadon defeated Alan Anderson in a very close and lengthy game.
Congratulations to all on the very fine bowls rolled.
The club had 20 social bowlers on the day.
This coming weekend in the Consistency Singles the club will see Rob Oliver take on Nev Connor and Marc Eisenhauer plays Tom Peadon.
They will be both very good close matches to watch.
Sunday 4 December
The final of the Mixed 4's was played with the team of Sharen Hubber, Mike Baldwin, Judith Day and Noel Hubber overcoming the determined team of Shane Egan, Marlene Nichols, Robbie Byrnes and Dorcas Presnell 22 shots to 12.
Congratulations to the winning team.
The Cowra Bowling Club has an upcoming fun Pink Charity Bowls Day on December 17 which is open to all bowlers and non-bowlers that would like to have a game of bowls.
All proceeds from the day will go to our chosen charity in aid of Breast Cancer.
Anyone wishing to participate in the event please phone the Cowra Bowling & Recreation Club, Bob Morgan (0481.244.081) or Sharen Hubber (0478.664.539)
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.