Two weeks ago when Mac Webster prepared for work, there was a notable spring in his step.
The boost in mood was due to a phone call from NSW under 19s Country cricket coach Dean Burke, who had confirmed the former Cowra cricketer's spot in his squad.
Webster is now playing his senior cricket with Orange club CYMs.
"It was a pretty fun day at work," Webster laughed.
The son of Cowra's Tori and Rob Webster said "Excitement is the only way I can describe it.
The appearance in the tournament was a first for the all-rounder who didn't have an ideal preparation ahead of it due to the HSC and constant washouts in the Bathurst Orange Inter District Competition.
"I felt a little under prepared going into it, but I scored a few runs the first day and bowled pretty economically," he said.
"I had lot of fun at state challenge and met a few people I hadn't previously encountered at other cricket carnivals, it was a really good experience."
Webster's Country experience will begin on Sunday, December 11 when he flies from Orange to Sydney for a two-day training camp.
The camp will include a warm-up match before the squad heads to Adelaide to start the national championships on December 14.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
