Cowra Cancer Action Group celebrated another year of fundraising to assist Cowra cancer patients with its luncheon at the Cowra Services Club on December 1.
Speaking at the luncheon president Jean Sandburg said the group's members had "worked tirelessly over many years and fought many battles to establish the Cowra Hospital Chemotherapy unit and support palliative care when needed".
Over the years the group has raised over $500,000.
"Together we achieve more," Ms Sandberg told the gathering.
"A perfect quote for this group, with everyone working together to achieve the best outcomes for our community," Ms Sandberg said.
Guest speaker at the luncheon, celebrated artists and former Archibald finalist, Ann Morton took the gathering through the process she follows when completing a painting.
Ms Morton and her brother Glen have been popular supports of the group, in the past painting artworks as the guests have enjoyed lunch.
Highlights of the year have included the group's annual morning tea, a tea cruise at Wyangala Dam organised by member Connie Morrison and the lady golfers Pink Lady Day.
The Central West Credit Union also held a fundraiser as did the Cowra Bridge Club.
"Along with these events we have had very generous donations from the community and for this we are very grateful," Ms Sandberg said.
She took the opportunity to thank the doctors and nurses, in particular Sam Doorey and Susan Mangion, in the Chemotherapy unit at Cowra Hospital.
"They work tirelessly looking after the needs of people in our community who require treatment," Ms Sandberg said.
Ms Sandberg thanked the luncheon's guest speaker Ann Morton for donating her time and a painting for auction, along with Cliff Dykes who donated two framed prints for auction, and Christine Webb for donating toys for the auction.
Chrissy Hamer of Relish and Jean Langfield were also thanked for their contributions.
Also making news:
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.