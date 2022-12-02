Cowra Shire councillor Paul Smith has described political candidates putting signs on trees and council property as "insidious".
A number of signs have started to appear in and around Cowra with a NSW State election looming.
"This continues to be a blight on council's trees, on council's roads," Cr Smith said.
"It is insidious that for some reason political parties and political participants seem to think they have the right to put signs up wherever they like whenever they like on other people's properties.
"It's against our law. I think nobody should be above the law whether they are a political party or not," Cr Smith said.
Cr Sharon D'Elboux, in support of Cr Smith, said "there is a rule book we had to follow" speaking of the recent NSW Local Government elections.
The Election Act (section 184) requires that advertising material, including signs and posters, cannot be displayed on or within land or buildings occupied, used by, or under the control or management of the Crown, NSW Government agencies, or a Council.
Additionally, advertising on private land or buildings can only be undertaken with the written consent of the owner, or the property is owned or jointly owned by the candidate.
At the November Ordinary Council meeting the Council approved the motion put by Cr Smith that Council advises all declared political candidates of the requirements for Election Signage under the provisions of the State Environmental Planning Policy (Exempt and Complying Development Codes) 2008 and the Electoral Act 2017 and advise that Council reserves the right to undertake appropriate regulatory action should breaches of the aforementioned legislation occur.
The Act allows for posters to be displayed:
a) on the outer wall, fence or other boundary of the grounds of an enclosure in which a building used for voting is situated, or
b) within the grounds of an enclosure in which a building used for voting is situated, or
c) on a vehicle on a road or road related area (within the meaning of section 4 (1) of the Road Transport Act 2013), or
d) fixed or attached to a table or stall on a footpath or other public place at any time on the day of voting for an election.
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
