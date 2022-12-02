Staff capacity and a shortage of machinery means fixing Cowra's flood damaged roads will take considerable time.
Cowra Mayor Bill West has asked residents to remember damage to the road network is "a statewide emergency" that can't be fixed "tomorrow".
"We do not have the capacity to get around to all the potholes and fill them all tommorrow. It will take a long time to bring our roads back up to standard," Cr West said.
Cowra Shire Council will soon start receiving $441,613.16 in funding for urgent pothole repairs, under the NSW Government's $50 million Fixing Local Roads Pothole Repair Round.
But Cr West pointed out "It is all well and good to provide us with extra funding (but) we need more support to provide plant and machinery and a skilled workforce".
He told his fellow councillors at their November Ordinary meeting that they "need to manage community expectation on how quickly we can get out and spend and expend that funding".
"We need to encourage governments to give us some time but also to give us long term security of funding so we can try to deal with the issues we're seeing around our roads and infrastructure at the moment," Cr West said.
Some roads in the shire remain closed two weeks after the November 14 flooding, in particular the Lachlan Valley Way between Cowra and Gooloogong which is the main road connecting Cowra to Parkes and Forbes.
A 70 minute trip from Cowra to Parkes can now take close to two hours via Canowindra, Cudal and Manildra but Cr West says the road cannot open until it is safe.
"There is significant pressure from a minority that seem to demand or insist they know better than council staff that the roads are usable," he said.
"There is enormous damage on some of the roads around Cowra, roads such as the Lachlan Valley Way have had tremendous damage.
"Our staff are doing an incredible job to get around (the roads), roads like the Lachlan Valley Way that we know are an important freight route, but it is not safe to have people on those roads until they are repaired properly.
"This is a massive issue, nobody is geared up to deal with it. We have to ask people to be patient and back the judgement of our staff," Cr West said.
Adding to the discussion Cowra Shire deputy mayor Judi Smith pointed out "we're not only fixing roads, particularly regional and state roads, but we're fixing them again and again and again".
Cr Smith also pointed out "fixing roads has been complicated by the increased heavy vehicle traffic on Cowra's roads".
"We have far more than the usual number of large trucks using our roads primary because the Newell Highway has been closed for some time and will be for some time," she said.
"Even when it doesn't rain the weight of those trucks and the number of them is eroding the work that is done.
"I feel for the state government and federal government because where all the money is going to come from I don't know but I certainly know that council's don't have it," Cr Smith said.
