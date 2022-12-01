Cowra Guardian

Lester Black dual winner at veterans golf

By Contributed
Updated December 6 2022 - 1:27pm, first published December 2 2022 - 10:44am
Lester Black won both the nine hole and 18 hole events.

The Cowra Golf Course still displays some damage caused by the recent flooding and the fallen trees, and most of the course bunkers are still out of play, but the green keepers have presented the fairways and greens in great condition.

