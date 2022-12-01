Lester Black dual winner at veterans golf

The Cowra Golf Course still displays some damage caused by the recent flooding and the fallen trees, and most of the course bunkers are still out of play, but the green keepers have presented the fairways and greens in great condition.
And this is reflected with all veteran prize winners beating their handicap or playing to the handicap.
The field of 30 veteran's played a nine hole stableford event from the 10th tee.
Lester Black led the field, to win with 21 stableford points, just one point ahead of Dave Thomas.
Lester Black then went on to win the days 18 hole pro comp event.
The eight veteran prize winners are listed in the order of merit, with their stableford scores, and the veteran, 18 hole handicap they played off:
21 Lester Black (19).
20 Dave Thomas (17).
19 Rod Eastwood (6).
18 Robert D'Elboux (38).
18 Nicky Basson (+1).
18 John Van Huizen (18).
18 Colin Ridding (20).
18 David Spolding (18)*.
*On a countback from other player's on 18 points.
The listed prize winners will have their 18 hole handicap reduced by three, and the other entrant's handicaps will be increased by one.
PRO COMP 18 HOLE STABLEFORD EVENT
The Cowra Golf Club's Golf Professional, Tom Perfect's, 18 hole stableford competition, which is open to all ages and run concurrently with the Veterans event, with competitors playing off their official GOLFLINK handicaps.
From a field of 31 starters, Lester Black became the double winner for the day having won the veterans 9 hole event and went on to win the Pro Comp event just one point ahead of the runner up Nicky Basson.
Congratulations to the prize winner who were:
1st Lester Black 41 (points).
2nd Nicky Basson 40.
3rd Dean Murray 39.
The prize winners go into the Pro Comp ball sweep along with, Bob D'Elboux 38, Don Rocavert 37, Rodney Eastwood 37, John Van Huizen 37, Mark Stirling 36, Col Ridding 36, Peter KIrwan 36.
The NEAREST THE PIN.
7th hole sponsored by Nicky Basson: Won by John Herrett 108cm.
14th hole sponsored by Jamie Judd. Won by Hoff Grambeau 510cm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.