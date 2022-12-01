Cowra Guardian

Cowra and Canowindra female students eligible for scholarship

By Contributed
Updated December 2 2022 - 10:41am, first published 10:36am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Applications are now open for the Graduate Women Central West Branch's HSC Scholarships.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.