Applications are now open for the Graduate Women Central West Branch's HSC Scholarships.
For female students who have attended Cowra High, St Raphael's or Canowindra High School and are intending to further their studies at a university, there is a $2000 scholarship available.
The scholarship will be awarded to a highly motivated, female student who best satisfies the criteria.
This will include her school and community involvement, her long-term goals, and challenges she might have had to overcome.
The ATAR is just one of the criteria.
The Scholarship provides financial assistance to ease the burden of starting tertiary studies.
The Central West Branch HSC sub - committee is eager to receive your application. Closing date is 22nd January 2023.
Interviews will take place after applications close.
Submit now your CV and required documents as directed by your School Careers Adviser or email your request to gwcwhsc@gmail.com
