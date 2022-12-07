Things to do around Cowra and the region

Kickin' the Tin - Flood Relief
December 11
Cowra's ever talented musicians are coming back together for Kickin' the Tin - Flood Relief, from 11am at the Cowra Services Club. All proceeds will go directly to flood relief via the Cowra Information and Neighbourhood Centre - CINC.
Santa Fly In
December 14
Cowra Aero Club will be flying Santa in on the December 14 at 6:30pm. Please leave a small gift at Ray White Emms Mooney 45 Kendal Street Cowra with your child's name clearly labelled, before 4pm on Wednesday, December 14. There will be a delicious sausage sizzle on offer from 6pm thanks to Ray White Emms Mooney. Please be sure to make a small $5 donation to allow this event to continue in the years to come. For more information call 02 63 423 422.
Cowra Community Markets
Next markets on Saturday, December 17
Drop in to the Cowra Community Markets for your fruit and veggies, homewares or gift ideas, jams and preserves, cakes and biscuits, tea and coffee, plants and collectables, and so much more.
Palms Twilight Markets
December 16
Twilight Markets, 4pm to 8pm. Craft and Foodie Market featuring producers within 100 miles of Canowindra, on the third Friday of each month, weather permitting, on the grassy slopes of "The Palms". The market will have all the usual great line up of stalls
Pink Charity Bowls
December 17
Cowra Bowling Club will host its second Pink Charity Bowls day. Cost is $30 per team of three Bowls Triples. There will be two 15 ends. Single and team entries will be accepted. Best dressed man, lady and children's prizes will be presented along with other novelty prizes. The event is open to bowlers and non bowlers. Call the Bowls office on 6341 3219 to put your name down.
Cowra's New Year's Eve Beach Party
December 31
Save the date for Cowra's New Year's Eve Beach Party. The fun event will take place at the Cowra Showground from 7pm to 9pm. More details to come.
Holiday Break Camp
January 17 - January 19
Holiday Break is a series of free camps at Lake Burrendong for children that have been impacted by COVID-19 restrictions, bushfires and drought. Activities can include kayaking, bushwalks, cooking, craft and more.
Adult Survivors of Child Abuse
Friday, January 6
The Group meets on the first Friday of the month from 12:30 to 2:30pm and is open to survivors of all communities.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.