Things to do around Cowra and the region

Cowra Aero Club will be flying Santa in on the December 14 at 6:30pm. Please leave a small gift at Ray White Emms Mooney 45 Kendal Street Cowra with your child's name clearly labelled, before 4pm on Wednesday, December 14. There will be a delicious sausage sizzle on offer from 6pm thanks to Ray White Emms Mooney. Please be sure to make a small $5 donation to allow this event to continue in the years to come. For more information call 02 63 423 422.