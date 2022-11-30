Central NSW Joint Organisation is backing calls by Lachlan Valley Water for the NSW Government to finalise the business and environmental cases for the Wyangala Dam wall raising project as a matter of priority.
"While the Board support the development of a robust business case for the raising of the Wyangala Dam wall that is evidence-based, transparent, fully accountable and informed by consultation, completion of this business case is now of the highest priority," Cowra Mayor Bill West said.
"Having just started to recover from the drought, this flood will have devastating and long-term impacts on our communities and the economy.
"It is anticipated that completion of the business case will at least provide some certainty and enable planning for both water security and flood attenuation for the Lachlan valley," Cr West said.
The mayors of communities along the Lachlan have been effusive in their praise for WaterNSW in their management of Wyangala Dam through the flood crisis.
"WaterNSW are magicians the way they managed the flows out of Wyangala Dam, but the reality is that the flooding of communities along the Lachlan River, while not completely avoided, could have been less extensive with a raised Wyangala Dam Wall," Forbes mayor Phyllis Miller said.
Spills from Wyangala Dam peaked at a record rate of 230,000ML a day, well above flows of up to 125,000 ML seen earlier in November and more than the previous record of 205,000ML set in 1990.
"If only some of this water could have been held back to lessen the flood impact but also to ensure water security for the next drought - which will come soon enough," Cr Miller said.
The State of the Climate Report 2022 released last week highlights the increased pace and intensity of climate extremes across Australia including extreme heat events and periods of intense heavy rainfall.
"We've been waiting now for decades for a decision on additional storage for the Lachlan valley," Cr West said.
"It's time to get this business case finalised so we can plan for our growth and prosperity and embrace the opportunities this region has to offer," he said.
