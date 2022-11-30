The Western NSW Local Health District will receive $250,000 for important works to be carried out at Weigelli Centre Aboriginal Corporation as part of the NSW Government's Aboriginal Health Minor Capital Works Program.
Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke said this funding will go a long way to ensuring the important work carried out by Weigelli Centre continues not only now but into the future.
"This amazing facility has been operating since 1996, offering an all-important drug and alcohol rehabilitation service," Ms Cooke said.
"I know this investment will allow Weigelli to provide open and welcoming spaces to those in the community who need their support."
"It is important that we continue to support these services as they provide the assistance needed for those on their journey to recovery."
Regional Health Minister Bronnie Taylor said 30 of the infrastructure projects will be in regional NSW ensuring communities across the state benefit from this program.
"This program is another example of the NSW Government's commitment to improving health outcomes for Aboriginal people across rural and regional NSW," Mrs Taylor said.
Minister for Aboriginal Affairs Ben Franklin said this funding will provide Aboriginal Community Controlled Health Services the funding they need to better support their local communities with optimal services and infrastructure.
"This important funding will deliver safe and effective primary health care services to Aboriginal communities across the State which are delivered by Aboriginal people, services and specialists," Mr Franklin said.
