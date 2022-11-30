Cowra Guardian

$250,000 for Weigelli Drug and Alcohol Centre

By Newsroom
Updated December 1 2022 - 8:42am, first published 8:37am
The Western NSW Local Health District will receive $250,000 for important works to be carried out at Weigelli Centre Aboriginal Corporation as part of the NSW Government's Aboriginal Health Minor Capital Works Program.

