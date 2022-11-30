Opening the Christmas is Coming shop in Kendal Street has allowed Robyn Sercombe the opportunity to share her love of Christmas with the Cowra community and beyond.
"I have always had a passion for Christmas, even when I was a child and would ask to set up the Christmas decorations at home.
"Even back then I would say to mum and dad I would love to set-up a Christmas shop and this is the realisation of that dream.
"Spiritually, I feel its a very important time of the year too, to celebrate the birth of Jesus, so the store represents all these things to me.
"What better way to give the spirit of Christmas back to people than through this shop."
The Christmas is Coming shop first evolved online from Robyn's home in Cowra where she worked with a web designer from Orange to craft the online and social media presence.
Robyn then set about researching brands and now stocks a large display of Lemax Christmas decorations as no-one else nearby has them, the closest suppliers being in Penrith and Canberra. Lemax creates quality individual pieces and collections.
The next step in her business plan was to open a retail outlet which she did in July in Macquarie Street and she then made the move to her Kendal Street location when it became available.
The opportunities have been there for Robyn and the gambles have paid off, with the Christmas is Coming shop now trading Monday to Friday 9.30am - 4pm, Saturday 10am - 2pm and other times by appointment with Robyn who can be contacted 0459769932.
Robyn has continued to expand products available from the store with customer suggestions helping to guide the stock lines she now carries in ornaments, Christmas trees, lights, garlands, wreaths, elves, reindeer, snowmen, glass baubles, nativities, snow globes and so much more for both home and corporate decoration.
Customer service is a priority and Robyn says she is happy to deliver locally to people who need that service.
Robyn's training as a florist has come in handy allowing her to individualise wreaths and garlands that really stand out.
In an ideal world Robyn would like to have her business set up in a house where she can dedicate a room to Christmas display and another to sales and open for customers by appointment throughout the year.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
