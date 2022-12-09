Woodstock Public School digs up 25 years of history

Woodstock Public School have unearthed a piece of history when they dug up a time capsule which was buried at the school 25 years ago.
Buried in 1997, the time capsule contained images and letters from school students at the time, along with a copy of that week's Cowra Guardian and was dug up on Saturday, November 26.
Woodstock Public School P & C's Emma Wood said when the school buried the time capsule, they had a garden party and put it down in what they called the Children's Friendship Garden.
The garden was opened that year.
During the time capsule opening ceremony, Woodstock Public School relieving principal Kate Lofthous said it was amazing to her when she came across the colouring in competition sheet from when the capsule was buried to note that the garden appears to have undergone very little change since it was initially opened.
"These days all the students know it as the Fairy Garden. Even in that I could see ties back to the original days of planning and planting this garden," she said.
"I found notes from the original opening where mentions of creatures who were waiting in the garden for all to spy."
As it was buried for 25 years, Ms Wood said they checked on the time capsule prior to the official opening and unfortunately it had been affected by water, with one of the seals failing.
"The school did a fantastic job of extracting everything and drying it out and it made it so much easier to read," Ms Wood said.
Ms Lofthous said they decided it would be wise several months ago to investigate the site of the time capsule to ensure that it would be accessible at the official opening.
On lifting the rock and the concrete cap from the site of the time capsule, Ms Lofthous said it became clear that the capsule had not weathered the 25 years as gracefully as everyone had hoped.
"We could see and hear evidence that water had invaded the time capsule. So, the decision was made to open it then and to remove and attempt to rescue as many of the contents as possible."
While several photographs and letters were lost a large portion of the capsule was saved.
All of the items from the time capsule that were rescued were on display at the school, and while a lot of it was water damaged, Ms Wood said it was a lot better than what they thought it would be.
Ms Wood said they were fortunate enough to receive some community funding which allowed them to make it into a community event with a sausage sizzle operated by the Woodstock Progress Association and some advertising.
She estimates that there were around 30 guests, along with some students from the school were there to witness the official opening of the time capsule.
Among the guests were a school patron, former Woodstock Public School students who actually witnessed the burial of the time capsule along with members of the community.
During the official opening, organisers also showed the short film Dust Cloud which was made in the area by Trudi Refshauge and entered in the Cannes Film Festival.
The students from Woodstock Public School will also be putting together some items including artwork and letters for a new time capsule to be buried.
However, Ms Wood said, no date has been set as of yet for the time capsule burial as they have to find an area which is a bit more water tight.
