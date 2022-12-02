Cowra Guardian

'Wyangala Dam Wall Raising Project Must Be Accelerated'; Lachlan Valley Water says

December 2 2022 - 2:30pm
Lachlan Valley Water chairman, Tom Green, said they welcome Premier Dominic Perrottet's statement that the government would not be deterred from proceeding with the dam expansion. Image supplied.

The Australian and NSW governments must take immediate action to reduce the constant flood impacts throughout the Lachlan Valley by rapidly accelerating the construction of the Wyangala Dam upgrade.

