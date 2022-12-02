'Wyangala Dam Wall Raising Project Must Be Accelerated'; Lachlan Valley Water says

The Australian and NSW governments must take immediate action to reduce the constant flood impacts throughout the Lachlan Valley by rapidly accelerating the construction of the Wyangala Dam upgrade.
Premier Dominic Perrottet said recently that the government would not be deterred from proceeding with the dam expansion even if the looming business case suggested the costs outweighed the benefits.
Lachlan Valley Water chairman, Tom Green, welcomed this and said the community has waited far too long for the project to progress, and Governments at state and federal levels must listen to Councils, farmers, businesses and the general community about the flood impacts and fast track the construction.
"The total cost of damage to towns, roads, agriculture and local businesses of three floods over the last two months when totalled up will be colossal. We're potentially talking half a billion just in our valley over the last two years and it will take years to recover," Mr Green said.
"Many landholders have now gone through two years of losses and that comes off the back of a rapid and severe drought. The time for talking is over and we now need to see immediate actions to prevent further catastrophic flooding in the future," Mr Green said.
"We also recognise there are multiple benefits from raising the dam wall. Wyangala already requires a dam safety upgrade, and the project would also allow a multi-level offtake to be installed to help manage cold water pollution."
The Wyangala Dam Wall Raising project is expected to increase the dam's capacity to hold an additional 650 GL, which increases capacity by 53%. A large proportion of this increased capacity would be used for flood mitigation.
"Water NSW has done a great job in managing Wyangala dam under extreme circumstances, but you can't store extra water if there is no storage capacity. We totally understand there will still be some flooding but you only have to look at the neighbouring Macquarie Valley for evidence of how flood mitigation airspace in a dam works," Mr Green said.
"Even with similar inflows, and close to record flooding upstream at Bathurst, Burrendong dam has been successfully managed by Water NSW to create minimal impact on communities like Wellington, Narromine and Dubbo. This compares to the major flood damage to towns along the Lachlan and the surrounding farmland."
"There is a better way to manage flooding and it is right before the NSW and Commonwealth Government's eyes. Let's get bipartisan support from all parties and get this project moving and completed."
"The State of the Climate report tells us we can expect more short-duration, heavy rainfall events as well as continued warming and a decline in cool season rainfall. We can either get on the front foot and prepare for these challenges by raising the dam wall and creating mitigation space, or we'll all continue to wear the massive social and economic costs," Mr Green said.
"We understand that the business and environmental cases for a dam upgrade of this standard takes time to finalise but we ask NSW Government to complete them rapidly, so that the project can proceed."
