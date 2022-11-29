Cowra's university students will have the option of studying full time from their home town in 2023.
Two years in the making, the keys to the Cowra Country Universities Centre, were handed over to its board this week and member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke visited on Wednesday to confirm more than $1.2 million in funding.
The centre will occupy the former Waugoola Motors showroom in Kendal Street.
Cowra mayor Bill West said the centre's realisation was a very important moment for Cowra.
"It will provide an opportunity for people to grow and extend their education capacities," Cr West said.
"This facility is much needed and will be very highly valued."
Cr West said he hoped it would also increase skills across the Cowra region and encourage people to work in the community while extending their education.
"It's a wonderful opportunity," he said.
Announcing the $1.27 million establishment of the centre Ms Cooke said the facility "is about growing our own".
Cowra is one of five facilities which will be developed across NSW.
"It means students will be able to learn right here and not have to leave home to pursue their educational and career dreams. "It's been a long time coming and there's been a lot of hard work done by a lot of people," she said.
"I would like to acknowledge the work done by the Board lead by Linda Barron and of course Cowra Shire Council.
"For local students it will mean they are able to transition from school and be able to pursue university education right here in Cowra. That's very, very exciting," she said.
University student and former Cowra Youth Council member Stassi Austin, who is also a member of the Cowra Universities Centre board said the pandemic highlighted the need for support of students in Cowra.
"By providing a Country Universities Centre, students, both young and old will be able to come to the centre and pursue their career dreams. One of the biggest issues rural and regional communities face is migration to the bigger centres, now we're able to provide spaces for young people," Ms Austin said.
Ms Barron said the board is "very grateful to the NSW government for the support of this initiative".
"It was started by the Youth Council and we've been working steadily away, today we've reached a significant milestone," Ms Barron said.
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
