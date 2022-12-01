The regions foremost annual youth art exhibition and awards upstART22 was opened at the Cowra Regional Art Gallery on Saturday by Cowra Shire Council Mayor, Bill West.
The exhibition opening on November 19, was a unique opportunity for young artists present to see their work displayed in a leading regional gallery whilst mingling with family and friends, upstART is open to students in Stages 5 and 6 (years 9, 10, 11 and 12).
This year with the generous assistance of the art teachers from 10 high schools from across the region the Cowra Regional Art Gallery received over 90 artworks for display.
Participating schools are Boorowa Central School, Canowindra High School, Cowra High School, Hennessy Catholic College, The Henry Lawson High School, James Sheahan Catholic High School, Mackillop College, Parkes High School, St Raphael's Catholic School and St Stanislaus' College.
Also, local businesses Webster Optometrists, Yellow House Cowra and community donors the Gallery Advisory Committee and Friends of the Gallery, the Cowra Art Group Inc and private donor Mr David Henley have assisted with the upstART22 award prizes.
This year's upstART22 Awards Judge was Tony Dagg, local artist and art educator.
Judge's comments... "This year, students have responded to a wide range of themes using multiple art forms, materials and techniques. In doing so, students have shown both complex and simple approaches in their artmaking practice. Students ventured into themes such as vulnerability, playfulness, acceptance and connectedness. Traditions of landscape, portraiture and beauty remain constant, while contemporary techniques such as digital works continue to grow in popularity. Congratulations to this year's participating schools, their students and teachers, who in the end help make this exhibition so popular and successful" Tony Dagg.
This is a must-see exhibition and visitors will be delighted by the vibrant and interesting artworks on display.
Visitors are also invited to vote for their favourite work and at the end of the exhibition the student whose work has the most votes will receive the People's Choice Award, upstART22 continues to Sunday December 11 2022.
upstART22 award winners are;
Winner Year 12 - Shaylee Fogarty - James Sheahan, Catholic High School
Winner Year 11 - Zsalea Mansley, Cowra High School
Winner Year 9/10 - Jennifer Fletcher, MacKillop College (Year 9)
Highly Commended Year 9/10 - Makayla Sloane, Parkes High School (Year 10)
Open Section upstART 22 Painting Award - Cheyenne - Grocott-Robbins, Boorowa Central School, Year 12
Highly Commended Painting - Josh Dargin-Carr, St Stanislaus' College, Year 11
Highly Commended Painting - Benson Sullivan, Cowra High School, Year 11
upstART22 Drawing Award - Sam Kiho, James Sheahan Catholic High School, Year 12
Highly Commended Drawing - Grace Richmond, St Raphael's Catholic School, Year 12
Highly Commended Drawing - Rachel Chaim, James Sheahan Catholic School, Year 12
upstART22 Photography Award - Mariam Zaki Brijauri, Cowra High School, Year 10
Highly Commended Photography - Jasmyn Miller-Coe, Cowra High School, Year 9
Highly Commended Photography - Sarah Shingles, Cowra High School, Year 10
upstART22 Digital Art Award - Samuel Bennett, James Sheahan Catholic School, Year 12
Highly Commended Digital Art - Gabrielle Ferguson, MacKillop College, Year 9
upstART22 Mixed Media Award - Hannah Rolls, Hennessey Catholic College, Year 12
upstART22 Sculpture/Ceramics Award - Eleanor Hanson, James Sheahan Catholic School, Year 12
Highly Commended Sculpture/Ceramics - Iris Cuddy, Canowindra High School, Year 12
Highly Commended Sculpture/Ceramics - Niahm Pankhurst, James Sheahan Catholic School, Year 12
