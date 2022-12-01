Cowra Guardian

Regional artists showcased in Cowra

By Contributed
Updated December 2 2022 - 10:35am, first published 9:13am
The regions foremost annual youth art exhibition and awards upstART22 was opened at the Cowra Regional Art Gallery on Saturday by Cowra Shire Council Mayor, Bill West.

