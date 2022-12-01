Judge's comments... "This year, students have responded to a wide range of themes using multiple art forms, materials and techniques. In doing so, students have shown both complex and simple approaches in their artmaking practice. Students ventured into themes such as vulnerability, playfulness, acceptance and connectedness. Traditions of landscape, portraiture and beauty remain constant, while contemporary techniques such as digital works continue to grow in popularity. Congratulations to this year's participating schools, their students and teachers, who in the end help make this exhibition so popular and successful" Tony Dagg.

