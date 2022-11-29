Cowra Guardian

Women's league grand finals Saturday

Updated November 30 2022 - 8:43am, first published 8:27am
The grand finals of the Western Women's Rugby League competition will be held this Saturday, December 3 at Wellington's Kennard Park.

