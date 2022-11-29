Women's league grand finals Saturday

The grand finals of the Western Women's Rugby League competition will be held this Saturday, December 3 at Wellington's Kennard Park.
The following is the match schedule for the day:
Under 12s 11.15am - Orange Vipers v Bathurst Platypi
Under 14s 12.30pm - Woodbridge v Dubbo Goannas
Under 16s 2.00pm - Orange Vipers v Woodbridge
Under 18s 3.30pm - Woodbridge v Orange Vipers
Open Age 5.00pm - Dubbo Goannas v Bathurst Platypi
Last weekend all three Woodbridge teams won their Semi-Finals and booked their Grand Finals spots for this Saturday at Wellington.
On Saturday at Bathurst the Woodbridge Under 14s defeated the Platypi 24-12 only sealing the win with a couple of late tries in a fiery encounter.
At Wellington on Sunday the Woodbridge Under 16s scored a converted try with 3 minutes left on the clock to sneak home 22-20 against the Dubbo Goannas.
The Goannas spent the final 90 seconds of the match hammering the Woodbridge line and it was only some desperate last-ditch defence by the Woodies that kept their season alive.
In the Under 18s fixture Woodbridge were too strong for their Dubbo Goannas opponents winning by 48 to nil.
To their credit the Dubbo girls kept trying for the entire game and in the final minutes they saved a number of tries with their defence.
This Saturday in the Under 14s match the undefeated Woodbridge should start slight favourites after two narrow wins over the Goannas in the competition rounds, but the Goannas do have the home ground advantage.
Gutsy - if there was one word which could sum up Saturday's under 14s Western Women's Rugby League semi-final that Woodbridge won 24-12 over Panorama Platypi that would be it.
Gutsy from Woodbridge as, despite spending a period of the game with just 11 players on the field, they muscled up in defence. Gusty from the Platypi as they led at half-time against the undefeated minor premiers and only really had the game slip away in the last 10 minutes.
Ultimately it was Woodbridge, cheered on by a vocal band of supporters from the stands at Carrington Park, who advanced but it was a contest fitting of a sudden-death final.
Woodbridge coach Kira-Lea Dargin said it came down to the mindset of her players to produce that gutsy football when under pressure.
"I think nerves got the better of them a little bit there, but they pulled it together. We've been talking a lot about mindset and composure, so they pulled it out when they needed to," Dargin said.
Trailing 8-6, Woodbridge, who were a player short after a sin-binning in the shadows of half-time, snatched back to lead early in the second half thanks to Ruby Jones.
They then scored three tries in the final 15 minutes - Jones crossing as well as impressive second rower Adison Newcombe and fullback Taya Donovan to seal the win.
The Under 16s game will see two teams who have shared the spoils in their two matches this season. For Woodbridge to win this match they will need to shut down or control the classy Vipers halves duo.
The Woodbridge Under 18s outfit have been winning their games this season by big margins and for this reason they will start strong favourites against a Vipers team that they have already defeated twice this year by 50-4 and 36-10. In the other games the Under 12s match should be a toss of the coin with both teams only losing one game each this season, but the Vipers may just get home.
The Opens match is difficult to call because the teams this season have battled to put the same 13 on the paddock two weeks in a row.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.