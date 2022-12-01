If you started school or were one of your schools leaders in 2010 or 2011 you probably appeared in the Cowra Guardian's regular Captains and Kinders feature.
Each year we celebrate the new school year featuring photographs of the school leader and new starters at Cowra schools St Raphael's, Cowra Public, Mulyan Public and Cowra High School.
Students at our smaller schools often also feature.
In 2010 students who attended Woodstock, Holmwood, Holman Place, Greenethorpe, Wyangala Dam and Koorawatha also featured.
In 2011 the four Cowra schools once again featured as did the smaller schools Greenethorpe, Koorawatha, Holmwood and Woodstock.
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.