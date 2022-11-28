Cowra Guardian

Ronald McDonald House Orange shares its story with Cowra Inner Wheel

By Christine Parker
Updated November 29 2022 - 10:41am, first published 9:49am
Rebecca Walsh accepts a donation for Ronald McDonald House from Inner Wheel member Fiona Carson.

The members of Inner Wheel Club of Cowra welcomed Rebecca Walsh, the Manager of Ronald McDonald House Orange, to their meeting at the Cowra Services Club on Monday, November 21.

