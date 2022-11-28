Ronald McDonald House Orange shares its story with Cowra Inner Wheel

The members of Inner Wheel Club of Cowra welcomed Rebecca Walsh, the Manager of Ronald McDonald House Orange, to their meeting at the Cowra Services Club on Monday, November 21.
Rebecca gave the members an overview of the purpose and work of all the Ronald McDonald Houses across Australia.
These Houses are sited in the grounds of a number of hospitals and provide support to families who need on going accommodation because of extended medical treatments.
The Central West House, which opened in April 2015, supports rural and regional families from Western NSW Health District as well as the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Unit. This Unit is the only one outside suburban Sydney in the whole of NSW.
The House is open 365 days a year with 3 permanent staff who are in turn helped by many wonderful volunteers.
The average stay is eight nights, and the longest stay has been 175 nights.
Families are provided with breakfast, access to laundry and laundry detergent, toiletries, basic non-perishable food items and, if needed, emergency meals.
Obviously this is an enormous saving for a family with the added benefit of welcoming, bright. happy surroundings.
To August 2022, 92 families from Cowra have stayed at the facility, for 117 stays with a total of 461 nights.
Rebecca gave the members some case histories illustrated by a PowerPount presentation.
All agreed that this is a charity giving amazing support to families who would otherwise struggle with distance, disruption to routine and possible extreme cost.
Rebecca was thanked for her work and commitment.
She accepted a donation for the ongoing needs of the House.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.