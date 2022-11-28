Cowra Guardian

Cowra Shire receives $441,613.16 to fill potholes

By Newsroom
Updated November 29 2022 - 9:34am, first published 9:19am
Cowra Shire Council will soon start receiving funds totalling $441,613.16 for urgent pothole repairs, under the NSW Government's $50 million Fixing Local Roads Pothole Repair Round.

Local News

