Cowra Garden Club members to celebrate Christmas

By Carol Doyle
Updated November 28 2022 - 7:02pm, first published 6:51pm
The garden of Kay and Cliff Dykes will be the venue for the Cowra Garden Club Christmas gathering this Thursday.

The Cowra Garden Club will hold their last meeting for the year on Thursday.

