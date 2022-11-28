The Cowra Garden Club will hold their last meeting for the year on Thursday.
The meeting will be held in the garden of Cliff and Kay Dykes, 72 River Park Road, Cowra at 6pm, Thursday, December 1, 2022.
This is a Christmas evening, ladies could you please bring a plate for the Garden Club Christmas gathering.
The November meeting reported the profits from the October 2022 Open Gardens weekend as very successful, also President Heather Kiely gave a power point presentation of her trip on the Aegean and Adriatic Seas this year.
The meeting decided to donate funds to Cowra Community Chest $500.00, St. Vincent de Paul $500.00, Salvation Army $500.00, The Cancer Ward of the Cowra Health Service $500.00.
These donations will be given to representatives from these services throughout the Christmas evening.
The Cowra Evening CWA who catered for the October Open Gardens received profits for both days from their wonderful and efficient service of the Open Gardens 2022.
The Garden will recess in January 2023 and the first meeting will be held on the first Thursday in February 7.30pm in the Senior Citizen Rooms, Railway Lane, next to Woolworths, everyone welcome.
Also making news:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.