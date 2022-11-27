Cowra Shire Council engineering staff have inspected the town's low level bridge.
Council general manager Paul Devery confirmed Monday morning staff carried out an inspection of the bridge first thing Monday morning, December 28.
The bridge became visible again for the first time in months sometime Friday night or Saturday morning after the Lachlan River water level finally fell below its deck.
Cowra's only alternative crossing of the Lachlan River, the low level bridge has been under water and closed for approximately 150 days during 2022.
"Our engineering staff inspected the bridge this morning," Mr Devery said Monday.
A timeframe for the re-opening of the bridge, which eases traffic congestion throughout the day, especially between 8.30am and 9am and 5pm and 5.30pm remains uncertain as a proper assessment of the bridge's condition has not been made.
"The water level is still too high to enable an assessment as to whether that has been any damage to the support structure," Mr Devery said.
"Whilst we wait for the water to drop further we are getting ready by clearing off the western approaches with the street sweeper and have hired an excavator to assist move the flood silt on the eastern approach," he said.
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
