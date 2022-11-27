Cowra Guardian

Cowra bowlers take part in Zone 4 pairs

By Bob Morgan
Updated November 30 2022 - 8:37am, first published November 28 2022 - 10:19am
In Consistency Singles matches at the Cowra Bowling Club on Wednesday, November 23 Tom Peadon defeated Bob Morgan, Noel Hubber defeated Steve Sculthorpe and Mick Beath defeated Steve Treasure.

