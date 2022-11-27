Cowra bowlers take part in Zone 4 pairs

In Consistency Singles matches at the Cowra Bowling Club on Wednesday, November 23 Tom Peadon defeated Bob Morgan, Noel Hubber defeated Steve Sculthorpe and Mick Beath defeated Steve Treasure.
One game was really closely contested, some others we would prefer not to discuss, plus we had 24 Social bowlers on the day.
Thursday, November 24
Today saw the conclusion of the Business House Bowls and& the overall winners was Clancy Smith Constructions, congratulations boys.
Over the six weeks of Business House Bowls $3000 was raised for First Aid Awareness towards purchasing three defibrillators to be placed in Cowra CBD.
Many thanks to all players and businesses that participated.
We hope you enjoyed the event and look forward to the next series early 2023.
Saturday, November 26
Bruce Oliver and Noel Hubber represented the club in the final of the Zone 4 Men's Senior Pairs at Parkes, but unfortunately lost in a close encounter to Nyngan.
Jim McNaught, John Bischof, Kak Smith and Peter Browne represented the club in the State Rookie Pairs at Parkes, they all played well but were unable to make the finals.
Better luck to all in the upcoming State Rookie Singles.
In Consistency Singles Matches Nev Connor defeated Mike Baldwin in another very close game, Marc Eisenhauer defeated John Pickard, Robert Oliver defeated Shane Egan and Peter Lesueur forfeited to Duncan Morgan.
We also had a social game (18 bowlers) in aid of the Movember Fundraiser and raised approximately $300 which will be matched by the Cowra Bowls & Recreation Club, for a total of $600 which will be passed onto the charity in aid of Men's Health.
This coming week in the Consistency Singles will see Alan Anderson v Shane Lauritzen, Mick Beath v Rob Oliver, Noel Hubber v Nev Connor, Duncan Morgan v Marc Eisenhauer & Tom Peadon v Anderson or Lauritzen.
They will be all very good matches to watch.
The Cowra Bowling Club has an upcoming fun Pink Charity Bowls Day on December 17 which is open to all bowlers and non-bowlers that would like to have a game of bowls.
All proceeds from the day will go to our chosen charity in aid of Breast Cancer.
Anyone wishing to participate in the event please phone the Cowra Bowling & Recreation Club, Bob Morgan (0481.244.081) or Sharen Hubber (0478.664.539)
