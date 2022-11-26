Cowra's low level bridge.
How long has it been since we've seen it?
Is it three months?
Is it four?
Cowra's low level bridge has been below the surface of the Lachlan River for so long that it's hard to remember when it was last visible yet alone when it was last in use for motor vehicle traffic.
The water level of the Lachlan River finally fell below the deck of the bridge sometime on Friday evening or on Saturday morning, November 25 and 26.
While the bridge is now visible it may be some time before it can be used for traffic again as it will have to be cleaned and then checked that it can still carry traffic.
One thing is certain though, once it does re-open traffic congestion from West Cowra into Cowra's CBD will be eased considerably during peak periods.
