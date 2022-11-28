Cowra Guardian

Cowra Police forced to take walking stick from prisoner

November 29 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Prisoner uses walking stick to damage Cowra police vehicle

A man wielding a walking stick caused so much damage to a police vehicle it rendered it unusable for the transport of prisoners, Cowra Local Court heard on November 23, 2022.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.