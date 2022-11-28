Prisoner uses walking stick to damage Cowra police vehicle

A man wielding a walking stick caused so much damage to a police vehicle it rendered it unusable for the transport of prisoners, Cowra Local Court heard on November 23, 2022.
The man wielding the stick, William Douglas Binder, was not present in court to face a charge of destroy or damage property.
Magistrate Jillian Kiely determined the charge in his absence, fining him $1500.
The charge against Binder, 42, of Pinot Street, Cowra was adjourned earlier this month to give police the opportunity to put in a claim for compensation.
A figure for the claim was not presented on November 23.
According to police documents, police attended a Cowra residence in relation to a domestic violence incident and arrested Binder.
After his arrest Binder was escorted to the rear of a police vehicle and was allowed to use a walking stick to assist himself in walking.
"Once there he was assisted into the rear of the caged pod and allowed his walking stick," police said.
The police then closed the pod door securing Binder inside for transport to the Cowra Police Station.
During the short journey police said Binder was "heard and seen to become irate and began to be verbally abusive".
Binder, police said, "became enraged and began to swing and thrash his walking stick about within the police pod".
"Whilst in a rage the accused has swung his walking stick into a side door of the caged pod causing internal damage to one of the plastic viewing slits."
Police then stopped the vehicle and removed the stick from Binder to prevent any further damage to the vehicle or injury to himself.
Police said the damage meant the vehicle could not be used for transport until it was repaired.
Binder apologised to police for causing the damage and offered to pay for repairs.
