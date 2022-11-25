Year 9 students from St Raphael's in Cowra took part in the AWI Wool Harvest Day this month.
Student Karly Woods tells what the students learnt and enjoyed on the day.
It was phenomenal.
At 7am we left for Mr Cooley's farm. We started at 730am like a shed would.
First off we got to pen the sheep using Mike's well trained farm dog. We were then shown the correct and safe way to pin and drag the sheep out of the pen. Mike then said I wont drag another sheep, that's your job now.
During the rest of the day we were involved in all forms of wool harvesting, including shearing! Thanks to our two great instructors.
Mike was the shearer who taught us to shear the back blows and last leg properly.
He showed how important the body position is for the sheep and us to make the job easier.
I loved this part as we got to get our hands dirty and understand the physicality of shearing.
Mike explained that one day of shearing is equal to a 7 kilometre run.
He was a great instructor with a funny sense of humour.
Mike showed us how quickly it usually took for one sheep to be shorn, and the wool to be checked. It is quick.
Andrew showed us what parts of the wool we had to collect while Mike was shearing.
We were taught how to identify the different classes of wool by quality such as shanks, stain locks, belly pieces and fleece.
Learning about how and why the wool was classed this way made us realise how important it is to do a good job.
He showed us the trick to throwing a fleece.
It's all about how you pick the fleece of the wool up to start and your thumb and first finger holding the legs when you throw.
This was fun and there were many great attempts from us all.
When on the table we learnt how to skirt and inspect the wool properly to see if it was a strong fleece or a tender fleece.
Andrew had brought us in samples of every type of wool you could imagine.
My favourite was how water exposure can change the wool to all the colours of the rainbow.
He even brought samples in to see all the colours.
A big thank you to Mike and Andrew showing us how much they enjoy what they do and the tricks they have learnt.
Thank you Mr Cooley and Mrs Deshamps for supporting this day.
