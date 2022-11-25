It was a remarkable achievement for the Cowra Golf Club course to be made playable for competitions, so soon, following the floods which inundated the course to depths of up to about two metres, causing large trees to fall to the ground and with the playing surfaces and the sand bunkers eroded.
The club's President Robert Oliver said he has been humbled and is thankful for the number of friends, club's sponsors, and club members who rallied to support the club, as its works towards a full physical recovery from the flood damage.
There is a lot more work to be done to return the golf course to its recent excellence, however participants in the events on Thursday, November 24, 2022 did produce some impressive scores.
The Veteran's played a nine hole stableford event from the first tee, from the 34 starters, Paul Jones won the event on a countback from Robert Morgan after both player's having finished with 21 points.
The 10 Veteran prize winners are listed in the order of merit, with their Stableford Scores, and the Veteran, 18 hole handicap they played off:
21 Paul Jones (5).
21 Robert Morgan (18).
20 Mark Rush (19).
20 John Campbell (29)
19 Michael Millar (20).
18 Wayne Howard (21).
17 Lester Black (22).
17 Nicky Basson (2).
*On a countback from another player on 17 points.
The listed prize winners will have their18 hole handicap reduced by three, and the other entrant's handicaps will be increased by one.
This event was the last of the annual Veterans pointscore events, the result will be announced on December 8, 2022 when the Veterans will conduct a barbeque luncheon and annual presentation following the playing a two person best ball event over 14 holes to be hit off from 9am.
PRO COMP 18 HOLE STABLEFORD EVENT
The Cowra Golf Club's Golf Professional, Tom Perfect's, 18 hole stableford competition, which is open to all ages and run concurrently with the Veterans event, with competitors playing off their official GOLFLINK handicaps.
From a field of 38 starters, Michael Miller was the clear winner with 41 stableford points, two points clear of the runner up.
Congratulations to the prize winners who were:
1st Michael Miller 41 (points).
2nd Tom Perfect 39.
3rd Lester Black 38.
4th Prue James 37
The prize winners go into the Pro Comp ball sweep along with, Paul Jones 37, Jefferey Macpherson 36, Nicky Basson 35, Donny Sproh 35, Andrew Buchman 35, Bob D'Elboux 34, Colin Ridding 34.
The NEAREST THE PIN.
7th holes sponsored by Nicky Basson: Won by John Jensen 302cm
14th hole sponsored by Jamie Judd: Won by Jefferey Macpherson 150cm.
