Things to do around Cowra and the region

Cowra Christmas Festival
Friday, December 2
The Cowra Christmas Festival is an opportunity to celebrate community spirit leading into the festive season. The main street of Cowra will be transformed into a market city with stalls selling everything from local products, handicrafts, clothing and more.
Cowra Flood Fundraiser
December 4
Head on down to the Cowra Railway Station on December 4 for an afternoon tea and some local musicians from 3-6pm to raise funds and spirits after the recent floods. There will be tea, cakes and soup with all funds going to flood effected locals.
Beginner Ukulele and Hand Drum Workshops
December 6
Play through a set list of songs that are mostly in the key of C so everyone can join in, even beginners. Instruments and percussion provided where necessary. Be led by experienced group facilitator Simone Gough. Have a laugh and have fun at the workshops which will take place at Cowra Bowling and Recreation Club. Food platters provided. We are predominately a Ukulele group but all instruments are welcome to join in.
Kickin' the Tin - Flood Relief
December 11
Cowra's ever talented musicians are coming back together for Kickin' the Tin - Flood Relief, from 11am at the Cowra Services Club. All proceeds will go directly to flood relief via the Cowra Information and Neighbourhood Centre - CINC.
Santa Fly In
December 14
Cowra Aero Club will be flying Santa in on the December 14 at 6:30pm. Please leave a small gift at Ray White Emms Mooney 45 Kendal Street Cowra with your child's name clearly labelled, before 4pm on Wednesday, December 14. There will be a delicious sausage sizzle on offer from 6pm thanks to Ray White Emms Mooney. Please be sure to make a small $5 donation to allow this event to continue in the years to come. For more information call 02 63 423 422.
Cowra Community Markets
Next markets on Saturday, December 17
Drop in to the Cowra Community Markets for your fresh meat, fruit and veggies, homewares or gift ideas, jams and preserves, cakes and biscuits, tea and coffee, plants and collectables, and so much more.
Pink Charity Bowls
December 17
Cowra Bowling Club will host its second Pink Charity Bowls day. Cost is $30 per team of three Bowls Triples. There will be two 15 ends. Single and team entries will be accepted. Best dressed man, lady and children's prizes will be presented along with other novelty prizes. The event is open to bowlers and non bowlers. Call the Bowls office on 6341 3219 to put your name down.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.