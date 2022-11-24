Cowra based Agri Rural doesn't "just sell farms".
Directors Kathryn and Josh Keefe along with Danielle Pye, who specialises in lifestyle sales, have a passion for giving young people a start on the land.
Speaking at the Cowra Business Chamber's latest Business After 5 meeting Mr Keefe revealed the business was about more than just buying and selling rural properties.
Grain and hay sales, irrigation water licence trading, even selling the odd rural vehicle also come under the banner of the services Agri Rural provides.
But is was a passion to 'connect the dots' between rural investors and young people looking to get a start with farm ownership that stands them apart.
"I like to connect the dots," Mr Keefe said.
For young rural Australian's, purchasing their first family farm is increasingly becoming a dream rather than a reality with investors and larger farms making land prices out of their reach.
This is where Agri Rural is trying to make a difference.
"It's a bit of a passion of mine, connecting young people to people who have the money and want to buy to invest," Mr Keefe said.
"We can connect them to run the place, have a profit margin scheme where they have their finger in the till to make sure the cattle thrive, they don't do the minimum.
"It can be a split the same as share farmer agreements.
"This gives them a bit of a foothold to build their numbers, have a percentage ownership, with say a 10 year plan that gives them ownership on a percentage basis.
"They're in the game to look after someone's farm for 10 years and then have the capital for a deposit.
"It's a stepping stone instead of just getting in the cycle of looking after someone's farm," he said.
"We don't just sell farms," Mr Keefe said.
The Cowra Business Chamber's next Business After 5 will be held in February.
Also making news:
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.