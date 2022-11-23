Cowra Guardian

Jett Carter is the Cowra Motorcycle Club's junior club champion for 2022

By Anya Whitelaw
Updated November 24 2022 - 10:18am, first published 10:17am
Bathurst rider Jett Carter tried track racing for the first time this year and it was a success - being crowned Cowra Motorcycle Racing Club's junior club champion. Picture supplied

HE'S Jett by name and when it comes to racing a bike he goes like a jet too - that's why Jett Carter is the Cowra Motorcycle Club's junior club champion for 2022.

