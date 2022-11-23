Getting from A to B on country roads can often involve more risk than on city roads.
Twelve months of continued severe weather, rainfall and flooding, followed by the two devastating flood events this month has increased that risk in the central west.
Cowra Shire Council has subsequently ramped efforts to repair its network and ensure traveller safety.
"Council's highest priority is to minimise risk and maintain the safety of the travelling public," said Director of Infrastructure and Operations, Dirk Wymer.
"The road pavement structure is absorbing soil moisture from underneath, weakening the ability to carry traffic loads without damaging the surface.
"We've put in extensive warning signage across the road network and in areas with the worst road conditions, there are speed restrictions and advisory message boards," Mr Wymer said.
Cowra Council staff are continually travelling the road network, identifying pothole patching and road works that need to be undertaken and creating an extensive list of defects that require repair under the disaster assistance program.
"Based on risk assessment, our aim is to repair the worst affected locations and remove the temporary speed zones so we can get the roads open again, but the current rate of damage far exceeds the resources available and the ability to carry out immediate repairs," Mr Wymer said.
The Cowra Shire was declared a Natural Disaster area on November 9, 2021.
Subsequently there have been two more declarations of NSW Severe Weather and Flooding from June 27, 2022 onwards and NSW Flooding from September 14, 2022 onwards.
Funding assistance is provided under State and Federal Natural Disaster Relief and Recovery arrangements to repair damaged road infrastructure.
Council's Infrastructure and Operations team are working through a backlog of customer service requests.
"If you have not yet been contacted or have not received a response or update, our team will be in touch as soon as possible to respond to your specific request," Mr Wymer said.
"We understand the inconvenience and frustration caused by the flood damage and we ask for your patience as the reconstruction works are planned and delivered.
"The safety of our community, road users and road crews are of the utmost importance. Please obey road signage and drive to the conditions," Mr Wymer said.
