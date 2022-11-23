Cowra Guardian

Cowra council prioritising roads and infrastructure safety after record flood

By Newsroom
Updated November 24 2022 - 10:03am, first published 9:46am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Getting from A to B on country roads can often involve more risk than on city roads.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.