During the last weekend in September a convoy of 16 tractors drove through rain, hail and cold winds as part of the annual Tractor Trek through the Blayney Shire.
This year's chosen charity for the Trek was Little Wings who transport sick children both by air and ground transport free of charge from the Central West of NSW to hospitals in Sydney for medical treatment.
Through fundraising activities, sponsorship and donations the Trek was able to donate $80,000 to Little Wings.
This amount will fund 60 charity flights.
The Central West Charity Tractor Trek would like to thank everyone in the Cowra area who donated, sponsored a tractor or bought raffle tickets.
A special thank you to the following Cowra businesses for sponsoring Trek participant John Cooley.
They were:- Hartland Rural, Central Milling, Cowra Machinery Centre, AAM Investments, Muddles Stock Transport, Lachlan Engineering, Bowyer and Livermore, Cowra Diagnostic Imaging, Emerge Ag, Lachballin Pastoral Company and Ray White Emms Mooney.
Also making news:
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.