Ex-Comet relishes 'special' chance to fight for Test call-up

Henry Hunt knows how perfect this opportunity is at the Prime Minister's XI in Canberra this week to create some selection headaches for George Bailey.
Originally from Grenfell Hunt started his senior career in Cowra and is in Canberra for the four-day pink ball match against the West Indies is very familiar with the Manuka Oval deck, recalling many "fond memories" playing grade cricket for Queanbeyan and the ACT Comets there.
And he'll be out to use every bit of that local knowledge in his Prime Minister's XI debut which could be a launching pad for Hunt to earn an Australian Test call-up.
"You've can't get too far ahead of yourself, and need to take a moment to think how it's pretty cool to play against a world-class attack on a home ground that I was brought up on," he said.
"It's pretty special."
"There's people speculating, but you've just got to try and score as many runs as you can," the opener added.
Hunt doesn't want to get caught up in the hype but there is no denying his form demands attention.
Since arriving in South Australia in 2019, the 25-year-old is now considered a Test star of the future.
This year he was named captain of the South Australian side, and his selection in the Prime Minister's XI is reward for strong early form in Sheffield Shield cricket, with his 97 not-out facing 326 balls against Victoria one of the highlights.
Just last week Hunt also scored a century in the Marsh One-Day Cup.
He knows he's not the only player keen to attract the attention of national selectors at Manuka Oval though.
"It's been a pretty big domestic season for most of us," he said. "Everyone's going into the week full of confidence."
The key for Hunt that he believes will allow him to charge down the door to Test selection instead of just getting a toe in there, is working out how to convert 50s and 100s into 200-plus innings.
"It's a goal to stay at the crease longer and score some big runs," he said.
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
