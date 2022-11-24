The owners of Lachlan Valley Tree services on the Sydney side of Cowra, have like many others, been through two floods in two weeks, but the recovery from the second is going to be long.
Owners, Cindy Fuhlbohm and Maurice Nicholson, have even seen their home of 20 years ravaged by flood waters from the swollen Waugoola Creek, which quickly rose to unexpected heights on November 14.
The house was built in the 1950's and until this year has never been flooded.
Cindy said on the night of the flood they had been contacted by friends from Woodstock at about 6pm and been told to expect a lot of water down the creek.
What arrived was much worse than they ever thought.
Even through many personal items had already been removed or moved to higher ground from the previous flood, the damage was extensive.
"There has to be a better warning system put in place for people living along these creeks, the impact of this last flooding on Cowra and Eugowra is proof," Cindy said.
After moving horses and dogs to safety Cindy and Maurice set to work dragging as much as they could to higher ground.
As the flood waters started to engulf their home, they abandoned their efforts, left the house lights on and took up a vantage point from a safe distance.
They watched on through the night fully expecting to see their home float away, but the house stayed put, sustaining 12 hours of continuous flooding.
Despite the loss of many personal effects and the extensive damage to the house, loss of outbuildings and belongings, Cindy expressed her gratitude to family, friends and total strangers, who have come to the couple's aid helping to clear and clean.
Plates, cups and tupperware have been washed and returned, dirty linen and clothes have even been whisked away and returned clean for the couple to use.
Cindy and Maurice feel fortunate they now have a friend's rental house, which just happened to be vacant, to live in, while they work out what needs to be done to their own home before they can return.
A tour of the home and business just off the highway on the Sydney side of town, reveals an extensive trail of damage with cladding pulled away on the house.
Inside the kitchen is ruined.
The dishwasher and oven have been destroyed.
Water marks reveal the water's level on walls.
And personal effects, they've been trashed.
Outside, sheds have been ripped from foundations, blasted apart from the force of the water and carried away in pieces by the torrent.
Fridges and freezers that they housed are now unusable.
A verandah corner post has been removed and a heavy duty Hills Hoist clothes line ripped from the ground.
It is now missing, presumably its somewhere downstream.
Container storage units were lifted and floated off foundations.
The list goes on and on and includes personal and business papers, photographs - some of which they hope to salvage - bbqs, garden furniture and tens of thousands of dollars worth of equipment for the business.
Even the railway line at the back of the property has been picked up, twisted and thrown off line.
Fortunately, some of the heavy machinery had been moved early allowing the business to keep operating.
Ironically, Cindy and Maurice are now helping Council clean-up after the flood.
Cindy said she is very grateful for the assistance she has received through Service NSW as the flood damage to the house and business is not covered by insurance.
"I'm devastated for everyone affected by the floods, but so grateful to everyone who has helped us and for the continuous cups of tea delivered for Maurice," she said.
