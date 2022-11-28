Cowra Guardian

Court tells shearer to 'abstain' for the sake of his friendships

November 28 2022 - 1:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cowra shearer told to 'abstain' from alcohol

'You might want to consider abstaining', magistrate Jillian Kiely told a Cowra man charged with common assault.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.