Cowra shearer told to 'abstain' from alcohol

'You might want to consider abstaining', magistrate Jillian Kiely told a Cowra man charged with common assault.
Shaun Maynard, 35, plead guilty to the charge when he appeared before Ms Kiely at the Cowra Local Court on November 23, 2022.
"Your surest way not to repeat offending is not to drink at all," Ms Kiely told Maynard.
"It will help you and with your friendships," she said.
Convicted, Maynard, of Sheahan Street, was placed on a 12 month Community Corrections Order requiring him to seek rehabilitation treatment in relation to alcohol and relapse prevention through the Young Community Corrections Service.
Considering the police facts presented to the court Ms Kiely said Maynard's offence was, physically, at the lower end of offending but his "assault by way of words was terrible".
According to the police documents, Maynard, a shearer by profession, was charged after an altercation with his victim on June 17 this year.
His offending, she said, was aggravated by the fact it occurred in the victim's home.
Police documents tabled to the court revealed at some time on June 17 Maynard attended his victim's home where he left his dog.
While there Maynard called his victim a "dickhead".
The two later crossed paths at a bottle shop and again had a verbal dispute.
This continued, police said, about 4.20pm when Maynard returned to the victim's home where he shouted "open the door or I'll f****** hurt you".
Once inside the home Maynard asked the victim "where's my f****** dog".
Police said the victim pointed to Maynard's dog before leaving the room and entering the kitchen only to be followed by Maynard who pushed him into a sink.
When the victim reacted police said a struggle resulted before the victim could contact them.
When police arrived police Maynard was slurring his words, his eyes were described as glassy and he was unsteady on his feet.
"The things you called your friend, I'm surprised he's still your friend," Ms Kiely told Maynard.
