Words can't justify what Elsie Bryant has done for Red Cross in Cowra.
Earlier this year the town's longest serving Red Cross member, 86 year-old Mrs Bryant, told the Cowra Guardian she has no plans to stop helping Australian Red Cross.
"I think Red Cross is going to be needed more and more with the way things are happening," Mrs Bryant said in August.
Since then the services of Red Cross have been at the fore of the central west's flood recovery effort.
In Cowra on Wednesday Australian Red Cross members took a break to once again recognise Mrs Bryant's service.
Australian Red Cross regional manager Chris Mansfield visited to present her with a band in recognition of her 80 years service.
Mr Mansfield described making the presentation to Mrs Bryant as "an honour".
"Eighty years is a significant milestone, we are a voluntary organisation, we cannot operate without our members and volunteers. To have 80 years of active service for Red Cross within the community is significant," he said.
"It means so much to Red Cross to have you as a member. On behalf of Australian Red Cross, thank you for all that you do and continue to do. I look forward to presenting your 90 year medal.
"You're obviously very loved within the branch, within the community, words can't do justice to what you have contributed over the years," Mr Mansfield said.
Elsie Bryant was just six years of age when she joined the Australian Red Cross.
"It was the thing you did then," Mrs Bryant said.
"The (Second World) war was on, the school had a Red Cross and it went on from there.
"I remember my mother knitting socks that had to go over to the servicemen and they made fruit cakes and sent fruit cakes over which were packed in a specially made tin," Mrs Bryant said.
Cowra Shire Council was represented at Wednesday's function by deputy mayor Judi Smith and Cr Nikki Kiss.
Reading a message from mayor Bill West Cr Smith joked that Mrs Bryant must have joined Red Cross before she was born.
"As a near neighbour of mine for many years Elsie has always been a person I respect and look up to," Cr West's message read.
"I sincerely congratulate Elsie on this important occasion and wish her all the best."
Speaking on behalf of Cowra Council Cr Smith said the community could not function without volunteers and organisations like the Red Cross.
"There's not much I can say," Mrs Bryant said in reply.
"You look back in time and time seems as though it is nothing, it has gone so quickly. What you do, you do and as time goes on you do what it needed and what is wanted. It is just a thing that you do," she said.
Members from Cowra and Morongla Red Cross attended Wednesday's ceremony.
Cowra Red Cross president Sue Sharp said without people like Mrs Bryant the Red Cross Branch in Cowra would not be.
"It is because of dedicated people such as (Elsie) that Cowra has been continuous since the start of Red Cross in Australia," Mrs Sharp said.
