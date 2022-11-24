Cowra Guardian
Red Cross recognises Elsie Bryant's 80 years of service

Updated November 24 2022 - 2:25pm, first published 2:00pm
Words can't justify what Elsie Bryant has done for Red Cross in Cowra.

