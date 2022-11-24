The Cowra Motorcycle Racing Club has recognised the achievements of their members and riders over the past year at the 2022 Presentation Night on Saturday, November 19.
The presentation took place at the Royal Hotel, Woodstock.
The Club had many challenges throughout the season with four speedway meetings cancelled due to the weather but managed to hold all six rounds of the dirt track club championship as well several practice days.
The Club is currently getting grandstands built for spectators, with other projects in the pipeline and is looking forward to another good season next year. Dates for next season will be available in the coming weeks.
Club organisers posted to Facebook that they would like to thank you to everyone who has contributed to the club this year and all the riders, families and friends who continue to support the club each round.
The results for this season include:
CLUBPERSON OF THE YEAR - Belinda Henry
SENIOR CLUB CHAMPION - Andrew Fleming
JUNIOR CLUB CHAMPION - Jett Carter
PRO-250
Winner - Jack Dawes, Runner Up - Zac Hagney
PATTO'S CLASSICS UNLIMITED
Winner - Andrew Smith, Runner Up - Dale Johns
65cc 7 - U9 YRS
Winner - Eli Hodder, Runner Up - Hunter Law
PRO-450
Winner - James Sawdy, Runner Up - Derek Hingerty
JUNIOR TRAIL BIKE
Winner - Taylah Duggan, Runner Up - Jake Dunkley
JUNIOR 200-250cc 4 STROKE 13 - U16 YRS
Winner - Jett Carter, Runner Up - Floyd Young
85cc 2 STROKE & 150cc 4 STROKE 9 - U16 YRS
Winner - Gage Gower, Runner Up - Hugh Hope-Hodgetts
UNLIMINTED 2 STROKE
Winner - Andrew Smith, Runner Up - Dale Johns
OVER 35 ALL POWERS
Winner - Andrew Fleming, Runner Up - Greg Lack
SIDECARS
Winner - Sean Kelly & Andrew Fleming, Runner-Up - Matthew Kelly & Tom White
PRO OPEN
Winner - James Sawdy, Runner Up - Derek Hingerty
50cc Demo 4 - UNDER 9 YRS
Arthur Johnstone, Banjo Pelling, Broc Beath, Carter Law, George Owen, Hannah Hope-Hodgetts, Harrison Redfern, Harry Coopes, Harry Gee, Phillippa Forbes, Macy Henry, Harry Owen, Jesskah Smith, Knox Beath, Locky Gee, Logan Williams, Porter Collits, Reed Wild, Ryder Negus, Ryder Nelson-Collett, Sonny Watson
OVER 45 ALL POWER
Winner - Andrew Fleming. Runner Up - Steve Mason
JUNIOR 100-150cc 2 STROKE & 200-250cc 4 Stroke 13-U16 YRS
Winner - Jett Carter. Runner-Up - Brayden Furner
65cc 2 STROKE 9-U16 YRS
Winner - Cooper Blowes. Runner Up - Hayden Duggan
JUNIOR 100-150cc 2 STROKE 13-U16 YRS
Winner - Jackson Smith. Runner-Up - Michael Price
CLUB APPRECIATION AWARD - Deb Cox, Helen Brown
JUNIOR DEDICATION AWARD - Lewis Oxley
JUNIOR ENCOURAGEMENT AWARD - Billy Owen
JUNIOR CONSISTENCY AWARD - Beau Smith
JUNIOR INCENTIVE AWARD - Harry Kilby
SENIOR DEDICATION AWARD - Al Cox
SENIOR ENCOURAGEMENT AWARD - David Forbes
SENIOR CONSISTENCY AWARD - Scott McManus
SENIOR INCENTIVE AWARD - Jake Holmes
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.