Cowra Motorcycle Racing Club members recognised at their annual awards presentation

Updated November 24 2022 - 2:35pm, first published 1:15pm
Andrew Fleming (Senior Club Champion), Steve Kurtz (Club President) & Belinda Henry (Club person of the year). Image supplied.

The Cowra Motorcycle Racing Club has recognised the achievements of their members and riders over the past year at the 2022 Presentation Night on Saturday, November 19.

