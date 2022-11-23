Central West NSW students looking to study in 2023 are encouraged to apply for a OCTEC scholarship of $20,000 of support per annum.
Up to $80,000 is available for each applicant.
Students of all ages are encouraged to apply for the scholarships which will be awarded based on financial hardship or high achievement (financial hardship would include suffering disadvantage following flooding).
It's hoped the program can assist those in the local region who are struggling to cover costs of education.
OCTEC aims to do its part in reducing the education 'divide' rural and regional students face, as a tribute to the legacy of former Board member Glenn Taylor.
Prospective students can be studying any level of vocational or university level further education, from Certificate IV through to a PhD.
Application funds will cover education expenses, such as school/university fees, textbooks, uniforms, travel and board or living costs.
Before his death in January after a long battle with cancer; Mr Taylor sat on the OCTEC Limited Board, was an Orange City Councillor and small business owner.
He was known to be a man of the people who supported 'the battler'.
As discussed with Mr Taylor before his passing, OCTEC Limited are now offering the scholarship program in his name annually.
OCTEC Limited aims to grow the scholarship program and offer it in more of the rural and regional locations throughout eastern Australia where the not for profit organisation operates.
Prospective students should visit octec.org.au for more information.
The Glenn Taylor Scholarship Program application form, guidelines and student agreement are available to download on the website.
