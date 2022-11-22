An empty blade trailer run trial is expected to happen on Thursday through Cowra and Boorowa for the delivery of components to the Flyers Creek wind farm at Blayney.
ARES Group which is in charge of the transport operation for the wind farm, advised this week that the trial run will be on the Lachlan Valley, the Mid Western Highway and the Eurrowanbang Road near Carcoar weather permitting.
The trial will be any time between 10am and 3pm Thursday.
The proposed Flyers Creek wind farm near Blayney will consist of 38 wind turbine generators with blades up to 70 metres long and tower sections 4.3 metres in diameter and 30 metres long
The company behind transport of the components for GE Renewables, ARES Group outlined that more than 300 oversized loads will be transported through Cowra and Boorowa from Port Kembla for the project with deliveries "purposely scheduled for night time".
The loads are expected to make their way from port up the Hume Highway, onto the Lachlan Valley Way through Boorowa, turning onto the Mid-western Highway at Cowra before the final leg of the journey to Flyers Creek near Blayney.
The trial run is expected to determine if there are any pinch points on the transport route.
