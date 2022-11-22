Cowra Guardian

Transport trial for components to Flyers Creek wind farm

Updated November 23 2022 - 10:54am, first published 10:09am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A trail trailer blade run for the transport of wind farm components bound for Blayney, is expected through Cowra and Boorowa on Thursday.

An empty blade trailer run trial is expected to happen on Thursday through Cowra and Boorowa for the delivery of components to the Flyers Creek wind farm at Blayney.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.