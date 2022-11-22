Cowra Guardian

Recovery Assistance Points opens in Cowra on November 24

By Newsroom
Updated November 22 2022 - 4:28pm, first published 4:22pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A Recovery Assistance Point will operate in Cowra from Thursday, November 24 to help individuals, families, farmers and business owners recover from flooding.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.