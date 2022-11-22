A Recovery Assistance Point will operate in Cowra from Thursday, November 24 to help individuals, families, farmers and business owners recover from flooding.
Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke said Recovery Assistance Points bring together NSW Government agencies, Commonwealth agencies, the local council, community organisations and welfare bodies all under the one roof.
"As we transition from response to recovery, it can be difficult for people to know where to start," Ms Cooke said.
"Recovery Assistance Points function as the first port of call for people needing to access the various types of flood recovery support available."
"Whether you need to replace damaged documents, receive assistance with the physical clean-up, access emergency accommodation or utilise mental health services, I encourage everyone who has been impacted by the severe storm and flooding to visit."
Recovery Assistance Points continue to be stood up across NSW to connect individuals, families, farmers and business owners with a range of services and offer support, as they begin the long and difficult clean-up, rebuilding and recovery process.
The Recovery Assistance Point will operate at Cowra Regional Art Gallery, 77 Darling Street Cowra on:
For the most up-to-date Recovery Assistance Point details, visit www.service.nsw.gov.au/floods/recovery-centres.
