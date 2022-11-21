District A50 District Chairman Sue Brown of Cowra invited Inner Wheel Australia President Lynne Davine to Cowra recently.
Ms Davine was welcomed to Sue's home by Cowra Inner Wheel members who listened to her 'journey ' as a member of this worldwide international organisation to now being their National President.
Cowra Inner Wheel President Christine Parker presented Lynne with a Cowra Club Banner and Many Howard gave Lynne red roses (a symbol of Inner wheel) from her garden.
Next day Ms Davine toured 'what makes Cowra special'.
First stop was listening to Claire at the POW Hologram Theatre at the Cowra Visitor Information Centre.
Selected from this Centre for Ms Davine was the gift of a CD entitled World Peace Suite composed by Nicholas Gentile 'that reflects Cowra 's extensive history and story in the role of peace'.
Ms Davine then rang the World Peace Bell, visited the Peace Precinct and walked through the Japanese Garden and Cultural Centre.
Inner wheel is a Friendship and Service organisation, and members meet the third Monday each month at the Cowra Services Club . You will see them hosting the Official Australia Day morning tea at Cowra Civic Centre in January, 2023.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.