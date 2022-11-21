After a week of floods, Cabonne's crumbling road network will receive a timely shot in the arm to the tune of millions of dollars.
The Cabonne Shire is one of eight Local Government Areas identified to benefit from $15 million in emergency funding for urgent road repairs to restore access to flood impacted areas of the state. Cabonne has been hit hard in the last seven days, with both Molong and Eugowra decimated by flash flooding last Monday. Eugowra's plight is such many who were in the town during the floods likened the event to an inland tsunami.
The $15 million funding has been fast tracked by the NSW Government, and Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW Paul Toole said the funding would allow councils to start repairing critical infrastructure and support future recovery works.
"Restoring road access as quickly as possible is critical to ensure the supplies, support and equipment needed to recover from this disaster can get where it's needed," Mr Toole said.
"With harvest underway, we also need to ensure roads are up to the task of carrying the additional truck and heavy machinery to get this crop off and to receival sites.
"This cash is being directed straight to councils which, with their detailed knowledge of their local region and roads, are best placed to identify those critical priority areas."
A number of roads - like Four Mile Creek Road - in the Cabonne Shire have been close for weeks as the wet conditions experienced in the Central West continue to take a toll on the quality and safety of road surfaces.
Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway said it was critical to start the repair and recovery process as soon as possible to reconnect communities and the State's supply chain.
"Regional NSW relies on an accessible road network," Mr Farraway said.
