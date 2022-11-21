Cowra Guardian
Cowra exhibition celebrates work of young artists

By Newsroom
Updated November 21 2022 - 1:55pm, first published 1:41pm
The 2022 exhibition opening of the always exciting and popular upstART regional youth art event presented by the Cowra Regional Art Gallery will take place on Saturday, November 26 from 2pm.

