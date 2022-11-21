The 2022 exhibition opening of the always exciting and popular upstART regional youth art event presented by the Cowra Regional Art Gallery will take place on Saturday, November 26 from 2pm.
Special guest to open the exhibition is Cr Bill West, Mayor, Cowra Shire Council.
Last year the exhibition was cancelled due to COVID -19.
"We have received the outstanding support of 10 high schools from the region to once again present this unique exhibition of young artists work at the Gallery," Regional gallery director Brian Langer said.
The participating schools are Boorowa Central School, Canowindra High School, Cowra High School, Hennessy Catholic College, The Henry Lawson High School, James Sheahan Catholic High School, Mackillop College, Parkes High School, St Raphael's Catholic School and St Stanislaus' College Bathurst.
This is the 18th occasion the Cowra Regional Art Gallery will present this significant youth art exhibition, this year including an impressive and diverse showcase of artwork by 94 students in Stages 5 and 6 (years 9. 10, 11 and 12) including painting, photography, ceramics, mixed media and sculpture.
UpstART22 is presented with the tremendous support of the art staff from each of the participating school ensuring the success of the exhibition.
The Gallery is also supported by many local businesses and community groups.
These are Webster Optometrists, Yellow House, Cowra 131 PIZZA, The Gallery Advisory Committee and the Friends of the Gallery, the Cowra Art Group Inc and private donor Mr David Henley.
The upstART22 awards judge is Tony Dagg, Sculptor and art educator.
The winners of the different award categories will be announced at the exhibition opening.
"UpstART22 is a must-see exhibition celebrating the achievements and creativity of young artists from the region and serves as a fantastic opportunity to connect students to audiences beyond the school gate and a unique opportunity to display their artwork in a leading public gallery," Mr Langer said.
The exhibition will continue through to December 11, 2022. Gallery hours - Tuesday to Saturday 10am to 4pm, Sunday 10am - 2pm. General admission is free.
