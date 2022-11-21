The Canowindra Tigers have signed one of the club's most respected players from the past decade, Ron Lawrence, as captain coach for the 2023 season.
Lawrence will take the reigns from Kevin Grimshaw who has steered the club over the past two seasons, getting the side within reach of a grand final both seasons.
The club was well within reach of the title in 2021 before the season was interrupted by COVID.
Along with the signing of Lawrence the club, committee member Barry Traves said, has been working hard to resign the nucleus of the team from the past two years.
They will, however, be without Brydon Hughes and Kane Earsman who both announced their retirement at the end of the 2022 season.
"Most of last year's squad have indicated they are willing to play next year and go that one step further and get into the grand final under the guidance of Ron as coach," Traves said.
Looking to replace and sign new talent Traves explained "with the points system it is difficult to sign players from nearby towns or competitions as they attract (too many) points".
"So it is often better to go further afield for players who accumulate less points or local juniors as they have zero points," Traves said.
The Tigers will start training earlier this year with a couple of runs planned for this November and December to get things started.
Canowindra is planning for its annual general meeting on December 4.
All executive positions are open with Traves welcoming more health.
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.