Canowindra Tigers appoint Ron Lawrence to lead 2023 team

Andrew Fisher
By Andrew Fisher
Updated November 21 2022 - 4:14pm, first published 1:40pm
Ron Lawrence playing for the Western Rams earlier in his career.

The Canowindra Tigers have signed one of the club's most respected players from the past decade, Ron Lawrence, as captain coach for the 2023 season.

Regional Editor

A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au

